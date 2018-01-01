Birmingham, AL

O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

February 10, 11 & 12, 2017

At the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

Show Hours for Birmingham, AL

Friday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM





Get DISCOUNTED tickets and avoid long lines at the door

Advance Discount Tickets can be purchased at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Save $3.00 on every Adult ticket for the Birmingham show!







Ticket Pricing

Child (ages 5 & under) ……… FREE!

Child (ages 6-11) …………….. $5

Adult ……………………….. $18 ($15 at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores)



* Tickets are 1 time use, single day passes. Due to the nature of the event, exiting & reentering the show is not allowed. There is an ATM on the show floor and an outdoor “Smoker’s Area” located upstairs in the East Hall across from the window wall.