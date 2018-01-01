Birmingham, AL
O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
February 10, 11 & 12, 2017
At the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
Show Hours for Birmingham, AL
Friday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Get DISCOUNTED tickets and avoid long lines at the door
Advance Discount Tickets can be purchased at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Save $3.00 on every Adult ticket for the Birmingham show!
Ticket Pricing
Child (ages 5 & under) ……… FREE!
Child (ages 6-11) …………….. $5
Adult ……………………….. $18 ($15 at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores)
* Tickets are 1 time use, single day passes. Due to the nature of the event, exiting & reentering the show is not allowed. There is an ATM on the show floor and an outdoor “Smoker’s Area” located upstairs in the East Hall across from the window wall.