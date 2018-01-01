Tickets


46th Annual Birmingham, AL: February 10, 11 & 12, 2017

Birmingham, AL

O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
February 10, 11 & 12, 2017
At the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

 

Show Hours for Birmingham, AL

Friday: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
 
 

Get DISCOUNTED tickets and avoid long lines at the door

Advance Discount Tickets can be purchased at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Save $3.00 on every Adult ticket for the Birmingham show!

Ticket Pricing

Child (ages 5 & under) ……… FREE!
Child (ages 6-11) …………….. $5
Adult ……………………….. $18 ($15 at all O’Reilly Auto Parts stores)
 
* Tickets are 1 time use, single day passes. Due to the nature of the event, exiting & reentering the show is not allowed. There is an ATM on the show floor and an outdoor “Smoker’s Area” located upstairs in the East Hall across from the window wall.

Contact our office at 205.655.4950 or send us an EMAIL HERE