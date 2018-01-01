O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Our business is custom car shows and we believe these are two of the best indoor custom car shows in the country. Featuring a wide variety of custom cars, custom trucks and custom motorcycles as well as restored and antique vehicles, our exhibitors, our vendors and tens of thousands of spectators make these annual shows informative, exciting, and fun! But don’t take our word for it, Fox 6 News in Birmingham, AL said:

The World of Wheels is considered to be the Super Bowl of car shows.

…and:

When you hear the name World of Wheels you think about the hottest cars around.

See for yourself! Join us at this year’s shows and experience the best automotive events in the country. We look forward to seeing you at the 2017 O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels!



Hot Topics

Enter Your Vehicle In This Year’s Show,

Find OUt How!



If you have a unique, customized, show quality vehicle, find out how to enter it in this year's O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels!

$10,000.00 Cash Prize at the Birmingham, AL show!



$10,000.00 will be awarded to this year's Vaughn Early Memorial Award winner at the Birmingham, AL O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels! The Vaughn Early Memorial Award is presented to the Best 1st Time Shown Vehicle in the Birmingham, AL show.

2017 Chattanooga, TN Features & Attractions!



The 2017 Chattanooga, TN O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Presented By Madaris will be loaded with family fun! Check out this year's features and the celebrities appearing on the Madaris Siding & Windows Celebrity Stage.